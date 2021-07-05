3 accused of firing AR-15 in air toward houses in Monroe, 1 arrested for threatening officers

Jayqua Clyburn was placed under arrest for communicating threats and resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. Police said he also had multiple other warrants for his arrest. (courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people are facing charges in Monroe after officers said they fired shots from an AR-15-style firearm into the air toward nearby homes Sunday evening and a fourth was arrested after threatening to shoot officers, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired on July 4. Detectives determined the shots were coming from the Rushing Street area.

Detectives said they observed multiple people behind a home at 1806 Rushing Street using cellphone flashlights to “manipulate what detectives believed to be firearms.”

When detectives approached the backyard, one of the suspects began firing an AR-15-style gun into the air towards homes.

Detectives demanded the suspects to drop the weapons and got on the ground. Two of them, identified as 25-year-old Dameko Maske and 30-year-old Dontae Witherspoon, reportedly took off running.

Police said Maske and Witherspoon were captured after a short foot chase. Maske was found with two concealed handguns.

Officers confronted 32-year-old Antwon Clyburn behind the house with the AR-15 style weapon.

“Obviously firing any weapon in the air in a populated area is extremely dangerous as those projectiles can do damage to property and potentially do serious harm to an individual,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

Maske was charged with carrying a concealed handgun, resisting, delaying and obstructing justice, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Witherspoon was also charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Antwon Clyburn was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Before they left the scene, police said detectives ran encountered 23-year-old Jayqua Edward Clyburn who allegedly told an officer on scene that he was going to shoot them because of the investigation at the home.

“Any threat on an officer is extremely serious, especially in situations where weapons have already been recovered,” said Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of the actions of our officers and their ability to take these dangerous weapons off the streets of Monroe safely.”

Jayqua Clyburn was placed under arrest for communicating threats and resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. Police said he also had multiple other warrants for his arrest.