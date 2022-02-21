2nd man charged in shooting death of Rock Hill man

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second person has been charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Rock Hill last August, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

19-year-old Nehemiah Latavion Boular of Fort Mill was charged with accessory after the fact of murder after police said he drove Jamie Williams from the crime scene after a shooting on August 31, 2021.

Nehemiah Boular (Rock Hill Police Department)

Investigators responded to a shooting on the 300 block of South Heckle Boulevard in August where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Kia Forte.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

Williams, who was already being held without bond at the Moss Justice Center in relation to a different homicide on November 23, 2021, was charged on Feb. 10 with murder, unlawful carrying a firearm and possessing of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Detectives then identified Boular as another suspect, authorities said.

Investigators said Bouler allegedly had knowledge Williams committed the murder and helped him flee the area to escape.

Authorities said Bouler waited in a nearby vehicle and drove Williams away from the scene just after the crime was committed.

Bouler was arrested Sunday night and charged.