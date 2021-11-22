Man charged after woman taken at gunpoint, sexually assaulted near Uptown on Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was forced into a car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted on Halloween morning just north of Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The woman reportedly told officers that she was trying to get into her car around 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Ethel Guest Lane when a man approached her from behind and forced her into his car at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect drove her to an unknown location and assaulted her before forcing her out of his car.

Detectives said a DNA profile was obtained and matched to Tristian Gilmore. He was arrested without incident on Nov. 19.

Gilmore was charged with assault by pointing a firearm, communicating threats, assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex offense, first-degree rape and possession of a firearm by a felon.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.