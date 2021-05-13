27-year-old woman shot, killed in Hickory drive-by

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was found shot dead at a home in Hickory Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Officials said police officers responded to a home on 17th Street NW just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving a call about a woman being shot.

When they arrived, officers found 27-year-old India Kynar Rice inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said Rice and several other people were inside the home when an unknown person or people fired multiple rounds into the house from a vehicle outside.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or call Inv. M. Rogers at 828-261-2623 or mrogers@hickorync.gov.