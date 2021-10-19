27-year-old man found shot in head inside car in Lancaster County, deputies say

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Kershaw man was found shot in the head behind the wheel of a car Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on October 18 on East Richland Street in Kershaw.

A 27-year-old man was found behind the wheel of a Ford escape. Deputies said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was removed from the car and deputies rendered him aid until medical crews arrived.

He was flown to a hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe the man was driving east on Richland Street and was hit by a bullet fired into the car. The car slowly veered off the road and traveled a significant distance before gently coming to rest against a house.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said detectives interviewed many people in the neighborhood who gathered around the crime scene.

“This is a pretty heavily populated area with a lot of folks out and about,” Faile said. “This shooting occurred before dark and we suspect there were people out there who saw what happened and know who did it.”

Sheriff Faile encouraged anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it to call the authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.