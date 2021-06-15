25-year-old man shot multiple times, killed near northeast Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found shot and killed in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the body of a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5300 block of Waterwood Lane. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

The address is near Briarwood Park.

Police said neighbors returning home found the man unconscious on th eground.

CMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene are investigating the incident.

A FOX 46 crew on scene said detectives were searching through a vehicle on scene near the body.

Officer said the case is active and ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.