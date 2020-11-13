25-year-old man shot in Rock Hill attempted murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was found with a graze wound from a gunshot in Rock Hill Thursday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.
Officials said the officers responded to a home on Ebenezer Avenue around 10:43 p.m. after they heard gunshots. They found the wounded 25-year-old who was taken to the hospital.
Officers learned that the suspect fled in a Lexus SUV that was being driven by someone else.
Police founded the SUV and arrested and charged the driver, 20-year-old Jaylen Oryan Campbell, for accessory after the fact of a felony.
No other information about the suspect was released.
Rock Hill Police said the incident is being investigated as attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.
