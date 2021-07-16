25-year-old man dies after showing up shot to Pineville hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 25-year-old man died at a hospital in Pineville after he showed up with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a local Pineville hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after staff reported receiving a man, identified as Derrick Dion Barber, with a gunshot wound.

Barber was taken to Atrium Main by Medic where he died.

Detectives responded to the hospital to investigate the homicide. Officers said they did not know exactly when or where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a CMPD detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.