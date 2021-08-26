25-year-old charged with murder of 21-year-old in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged with murder Thursday in the death of a 21-year-old shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said 21-year-old D’Andre McLean was found shot and killed near the 1800 block of Tartan Court on August 23.

Detectives said 25-year-old Christian Holt was identified as a suspect. CMPD officers along with N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the United States Secret Services located Holt Thursday and he was arrested without incident.

Holt was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were issued for his arrest.

No additional details were released by authorities.

Police said the case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.