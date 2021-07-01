24-year-old charged with murder after northwest Charlotte homicide, 17-year-old charged with accessory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old in northwest Charlotte who was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. on June 29 near the 1100 block of Mayfield Terrace Drive where they found a man, later identified as Joshua Hollingsworth, 20, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

24-year-old Jamal Harris was arrested and charged with murder. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An unnamed 17-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.