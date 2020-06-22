23-year-old woman charged in Rock Hill deadly shooting

A woman has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred last month in Rock Hill, authorities say.

Officers had responded to calls about a shooting near 1100 Carolina Ave. on May 31 around 4 a.m. and found 33-year-old James Mobley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground in the roadway. Mobley died two days later.

Detectives identified Chester resident Derrisha Meeks, 23, as the suspect and she was taken into custody this past Friday after officers located her, however, she initially resisted arrest.

