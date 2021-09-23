23-year-old woman arrested after another woman shot, killed at Morganton home

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman in Burke County was charged with murder after deputies accused her of shooting and killing another woman in Morganton last Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Cara Lane was found around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 suffering from a gunshot wound on Gold Mine Road.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Hannah Waldron as the suspect during their investigation.

Waldron was arrested on September 22 and charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.