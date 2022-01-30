23-year-old killed, 2 others recovering after Villa Heights home is shot into

CHARLOTTE, N,C, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old is dead and two others are recovering after gunshots were fired into a home in the Villa Heights community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 800 Woodside Ave. While officers arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings in the area of a home that appeared to be shot into, reports of three gunshot wound victims showing up at the hospital surfaced.

Detectives determined the victims were related to the shooting into the home, according to the police report. 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. None of the victims lived at the home.

Charlotte Police investigate deadly shooting, city’s first homicide of 2022

The DA’s Office, victim services, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if the home was being targeted. There is no mention of a motive or an arrest and this remains an active investigation.