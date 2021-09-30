23-year-old charged with murder of man shot in the chest at northeast Charlotte Circle K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder for the death of a man who was shot in the chest at a Circle K in University City last July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused Orlando Mickens of shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquise Chander Jr. at a gas station on Harris Station Boulevard on July 13.

Authorities said officers responded to the shooting at the Circle K and where they found Chandler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said Mickens was identified as the suspect in the case.

Mickens was arrested on Sept. 29 and was interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, he was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, domestic violence protection order violation, interfering with an electronic device and damage to property.