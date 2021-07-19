22-year-old man seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 800 block of South York Avenue around 2:13 p.m. on July 18 where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-329-7293.