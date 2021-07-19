22-year-old man seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting

Crime and Public Safety

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 800 block of South York Avenue around 2:13 p.m. on July 18 where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-329-7293.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories