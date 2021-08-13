22-year-old man charged with murder of Mooresville man in southbound I-77 toll lanes in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Mooresville man found shot to death Thursday morning on the southbound Interstate 77 toll lanes near Huntersville, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Police said Rymyr Quarles of Mooresville is accused of killing 34-year-old Brandon Hedrick who was found shot to death in his vehicle in the toll lanes around 6:10 a.m. on August 12.

The NC State Highway Patrol said a Trooper spotted the vehicle and discovered Hedrick had been shot when they stopped to investigate.

Cornelius Police said Thursday night that they were looking for a white Ford Econoline van or something similar that may have been involved in the homicide.

Police have not said if they have determined a motive in the case.