22-year-old Gastonia man charged with possession of child porn

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old Gastonia man is facing multiple charges related to child pornography, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said Matthew Judd reported fraud to Gaston County police on August 18. During the investigation, detectives found images and videos containing the porn, leading to the charges.

Judd was charged with six felony counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a child, six felony counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a child and one felony count of solicitation of a child by computer/electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

Gaston County Police said the investigation continues and anyone with information to asked call Detective Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.