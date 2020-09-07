22-year-old dead in pedestrian hit and run on Independence Blvd

A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Cameron Cook was walking in the right lane of inbound East Independence Blvd when he was struck by a vehicle at the Brookshire Blvd and John Belk Freeway split.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay on scene.

Officers found Cook laying in the roadway where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD said the area of the crash was poorly lit.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169 Extension 4 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.