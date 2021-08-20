22-year-old charged with first-degree murder in deadly Monroe shooting

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 500 S. West Street.

Following an extensive investigation, Monroe Police said they obtained warrants on Robert Lee Ashcraft III, 22, for the murder of Jaqavis Montell Allen.

Police said Ashcraft was arrested while attending court Friday morning and transported to the Union County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ashcraft is currently being held without bond.