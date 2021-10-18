21-year-old man shot in west Charlotte, found dead in Uptown, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man was shot in west Charlotte Sunday night before he was found dead in Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting near the 1500 block of Remount Road around 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 17. Shortly after that call, officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call on South Mint Street in Uptown.

When officers arrived at the second scene, they found 21-year-old Tahajie Howard suffering from a gunshot wound. Howard was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Investigators said they determined Howard had been shot on Remount Road.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Police did not release information about a possible suspect or motive.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The incident marked the third homicide in Charlotte on Sunday.