21-year-old Lancaster man charged with murdering 50-year-old in Gastonia

Crime and Public Safety

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Elijah Robinson, via Gastonia PD

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old has been charged with Tuesday’s murder of a man who was found lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Gastonia Police announced.

A patrol officer, who was on shift and driving through a neighborhood, observed a man injured and lying in the roadway near 900 West Airline Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man, later identified as Lamar Crawford, was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The responding officer observed a man, later identified as 21-year-old Lancaster resident Elijah Robinson, standing on a porch at a nearby residence with a gun. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives say this is still a very active investigation and that the two men did not know each other. Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder.

