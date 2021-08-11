21-year-old accused of murder near UNCC is arrested in Wilmington: CMPD

Crime and Public Safety

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY CITY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man in connection to a June shooting, CMPD announced Wednesday.

Christopher Flood, 21, has been charged with the murder of Tavarus Taybron, 24.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. on June 21, a Sunday, near 1300 Varsity Lane.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Taybron was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a common area of the apartment complex and was pronounced dead at on the scene, police said.

Detectives identified Flood as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Wednesday in Wilmington in a joint operation with Wilmington PD, CMPD said. He is expected to eventually be transferred to Mecklenburg County.

Homicide detectives, CFD, victim services, CSI, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories