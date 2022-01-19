$20k reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspects in murder of man in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte in October, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9 at 10800 Southern Loop Blvd where I-485 and I-77 intersect.

Edy Alvarado was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities confirmed.

Edy Alvarado (courtesy of the Charlotte Crime Stoppers)

On January 19, the Crime Stoppers Unit said it received a private donation of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. A photo of the suspects can be seen below:

Alvarado murder suspects (CMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go to http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.