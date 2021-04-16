2018 northwest Charlotte murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 45-year-old man accused of murdering a man in northwest Charlotte in 2018 was arrested in Mississippi Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Officials said Mortez Hurse II was arrested by the Meridian Police Department and will be extradited to North Carolina.
Hurse is accused of murdering 44-year-old Preston Nicholson in September, 2018.
Police said Nicholson was shot around 2:09 a.m. on September 1, 2018 while driving in the 4600 block of Brookshire Boulevard. Detectives said Hurse was traveling in a separate car when the shooting occurred.
Nicholson was taken to the hospital but died later that day.
Hurse faces a murder charge when he is extradited back to Charlotte.