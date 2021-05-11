20-year-old woman shot in head, killed in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman died after she was shot in the head in Rock Hill late Monday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said police responded to a shooting at Hagins Street near Moore Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police learned that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby home on Hagins Street. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The investigation into her death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RHPD at 803-329-7293.