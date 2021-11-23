20-year-old SC man charged with homicide by child abuse after infant dies

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old South Carolina man has been charged with the death of a 3-month-old child, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday.

Ny’Jshore Green, 20, was charged with homicide by child abuse.

The incident occurred last Tuesday. According to the police report, deputies responded to an address in Manning, South Carolina, where the infant child was found unresponsive and cold to the touch. The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Green had been caring for the child that day. An autopsy revealed a large skull fracture due to blunt force trauma on the right side of the head, an injury that resulted in the child’s death, the report stated.