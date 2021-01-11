20-year-old Iredell County man arrested for statutory rape of child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 20-year-old Harmony man has been charged with the statutory rape of a juvenile after a child 15-years-old or younger was sexually assaulted, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said deputies received a report of the sexual assault on August 20. Detectives interviewed the juvenile victim and collected additional evidence.

Based on the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for Nicholas Hunter Dennison for first-degree statutory rape of a child 15-years-old or younger.

Dennison was arrested on December 31.

