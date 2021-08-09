20+ ounces of cocaine seized in joint CMPD, Lincoln Co. Sheriff investigation

Crime and Public Safety

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Lincoln County Sheriff

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 20 ounces of cocaine were seized in a multi-agency investigation conducted in conjunction with CMPD, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Friday, investigators with CMPD seized 18 ounces of cocaine from Joxvany Duarte, 25, of Denver.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

A search warrant was executed as a result of the seizure at a home located on Riverwalk Loop. The warrant was executed the same day and an additional four ounces of cocaine were seized, as was some cash, the sheriff’s report indicated.

Duarte was arrested and faces multiple charges including trafficking and distributing cocaine.

Duarte was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a secured $675,000 bond.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories