20+ ounces of cocaine seized in joint CMPD, Lincoln Co. Sheriff investigation

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 20 ounces of cocaine were seized in a multi-agency investigation conducted in conjunction with CMPD, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Friday, investigators with CMPD seized 18 ounces of cocaine from Joxvany Duarte, 25, of Denver.

A search warrant was executed as a result of the seizure at a home located on Riverwalk Loop. The warrant was executed the same day and an additional four ounces of cocaine were seized, as was some cash, the sheriff’s report indicated.

Duarte was arrested and faces multiple charges including trafficking and distributing cocaine.

Duarte was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a secured $675,000 bond.