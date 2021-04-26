2-year-old boy killed by father in triple shooting in Caldwell County, authorities say

A Caldwell County man shot and killed his two-year-old son and shot his girlfriend in the arm before turning the gun on himself Friday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on April 23 at a home on the 4200 block of Pope Lane in Lenoir.

Authorities said Michael Dale Summerow shot his girlfriend, Ashley Johnson, in the arm before turning the gun on their two-year-old son Elijah, striking him in the head. He then shot himself in the head, but is expected to survive.

Summerow was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A person close to the family told FOX 46 Charlotte that the couple was having problems leading up to the shooting.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.