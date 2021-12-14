2 women charged after stealing dog from NC home, police say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting someone and stealing a dog.

On Nov. 29, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a breaking and entering and assault on Joe Branson Road in Bennett.

According to the victim, they woke up and found two people coming into their room and assaulting them. The suspects then took a dog from the home as they left.

The suspects were identified as Cosette Laurie Michelle Wilkie, 20, of Siler City, and Sierra Denise Headen, 20, of Siler City, according to police.

Warrants were issued on Headen for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a dog, misdemeanor simple assault. Wilkie was issued a warrant for felony aid and abet.

On Dec. 7, both Wilkie and Headen were located and arrested in Chatham County and issued a written promise to appear for Randolph County.