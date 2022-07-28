SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two women are accused of beating an elderly woman with a broken cinder block and a metal pipe Wednesday before fabricating a story of a home invasion, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a home on Beagle Club Drive just before 2:30 p.m. on July 27 after Carrie Dixon reported that she had come home to find her boyfriend’s 73-year-old mother badly beaten.

Deputies said Dixon told them that two unknown men had come to the back door of their home while the elderly woman was home alone. She allegedly said they had forced their way inside and beat the woman, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation where they said they found another woman, Katie Poole, at the home with Dixon.

Investigators said they compared the physical evidence with what Dixon and Poole were reporting about what happened and became suspicious that the story was faked.

The victim reportedly confirmed to investigators that the story the women had given was false and identified Dixon and Poole as the two attackers, the sheriff’s office said.

Dixon was questioned by detectives who said she confessed to making up the story about the two men breaking into the home.

Authorities said she told investigators that she planned the attack because of how her boyfriend and mother made her feel. She also reportedly cited emotional and physical abuse in the past.

Dixon said she planned the attack with Poole and they used a broken piece of cinder block and a metal pipe to beat her for nearly five minutes, according to investigators.

After the beating, investigators said Dixon convinced the woman to lie to first responders. However, the elderly woman felt safe enough to tell the truth once she was alone with investigators.

Dixon was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Poole was last seen walking away from the hospital toward nearby apartments. She is still wanted for the same charges.