2 wanted for concealing death of missing Kannapolis woman found in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and a woman are wanted for concealing the death of a missing Kannapolis woman whose body was found in a wooded area off of a roadway in Rowan County last Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body of 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Becerra was found near Shuping Mill Road and Alana Drive when a passerby reported seeing what they thought looked like a body off the side of the road.

Tammy Lynn Becerra (photo courtesy of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrived on scene and found Becerra’s body covered with “plant material.” Investigators said her condition led them to believe she had been there for several days. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body.

RCSO said investigators learned that Becerra was last seen at the address of Michael Joe Banks and Brooke Lynn Griffin in Kannapolis early on March 19.

Michael Banks, Brooke Griffin (courtesy of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses told detectives that Becerra had been at the home doing illegal drugs. Authorities said that she likely overdosed on the drugs.

According to investigators, Banks and Griffin loaded her body into Banks’ vehicle and drove it to the wooded area in Rowan County.

Banks allegedly told investigators that Becerra had overdosed in his home and that he did not report it to authorities because of “fear of retribution from the victim’s family.”

Banks and Griffin are wanted for felony concealment of death and failure to report death. Other charges are possible for others involved in the case.

Anyone who knows where Michael Banks or Brooke Griffin may be are asked to call Sgt. O. Green at 704-216-8686 or Detective T. Allen at 704-216-8715.