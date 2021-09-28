2 teens charged with murder after woman found dead in North Carolina home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens are facing charges after a woman was found dead in a Winston-Salem home on Monday morning.

Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 18, and Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, are each charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Tipperary Lane at 9:25 a.m. to check on the welfare of 45-year-old Michele Ruth Lowder.

At the scene, officers found Lowder dead and evidence of a homicide.

Mosby was taken into custody being spotted in the victim’s car. He tried to run from the car but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Police said Mosby recently fled the state of Pennsylvania, where he is wanted for attempted murder.

Knox was identified as an acquaintance of Mosby and was located at a hotel. Police said she is cooperating with investigators.

Both are being held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.