2 teens charged after student brings 2 guns to NC high school

by: The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two teenage boys are facing charges after a Raleigh high school student brought two guns to school on Thursday, officials said.

Enloe High School Principal Jacqueline Jordan said in a message to families that a school employee was alerted about a student with a weapon on campus, The News & Observer reported.

School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, Jordan said. Investigators determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.

The Raleigh Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging two 16-year-old boys with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to a police spokeswoman.

The discovery comes a day after a fatal school shooting at a Winston-Salem high school.

