GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers are facing charges after shooting at a person in a Gastonia neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:46 p.m. on April 12 in the area of the 700 block of Vancouver Lane.

Investigators said they determined Jeremiah Littlejohn, 19, and Lamar Golightly, 19, got out of a vehicle on Vancouver Lane and fired multiple shots at a man who was standing outside.

The man suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The two suspects were found and arrested near where the shooting happened.

Littlejohn was charged with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and carrying a concealed firearm. He is being held on a $125,000 bond. Golightly was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and is also being held on a $125,000 bond.