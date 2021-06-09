2 suspects identified, 1 wanted after shooting that struck NC 5-year-old

Martayvin Leeshawn Clark and Jeremiah Council

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department have additional warrants for two individuals in regards to the shooting that injured a five-year-old girl on May 29.

Jeremiah Council, 19, has been charged with assault by pointing a gun and possession of firearm by felon.

Martayvin Leeshawn Clark, also know as “Moose,” 20, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill Inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bro Hayes, 34, of Reidsville, turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hayes was given a bond of $500,000.

Nickellion Womack, 19, of Reidsville, turned himself in on Saturday. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Womack was given a bond of $500,000.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, May 29, officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of Northwest Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet. Multiple shots were fired further down the street before officers arrived, and the girl was not believed to be the intended target.

Shell casings were found in the 400 block of North West Market Street.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard with several other kids when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she is doing OK.

“I hope everyone keeps this child and her family in their prayers,” Captain Brian Oakley told FOX8.

Anyone with information on this case or the location of Martayvin “Moose” Clark is asked to contact Lieutenant Haley at (336)-347- 2341, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336)-349-9683.