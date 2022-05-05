HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two students are facing charges after authorities said they made threats on social media against Arndt Middle School in Hickory Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Students were evacuated from the school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution when the threats became known, deputies said.

“Please know that we take any threat that we are made aware of seriously as the safety and well-being of the students and staff is our utmost priority,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

Authorities said the school was searched and “nothing of a threatening nature” was found.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said investigators identified two juveniles who they believe spread the threat on social media.

Petitions to charge the juveniles, both confirmed to be Arndt Middle School students, with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property are being sought through the N.C. Office of Juvenile Justice, deputies said.