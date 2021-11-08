2 shot, injured inside car in Union County; bullet barely misses infant, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were shot and injured Saturday night while riding in a car in Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two adults riding in a car on Griffith Road were shot around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 by someone in a vehicle directly behind them.

Authorities said three adults and an infant were in the car at the time of the shooting. Two occupants, a 60-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were struck with gunfire and taken to the hospital with injuries.

Both victims were in stable condition, officials said.

Detectives that examined the vehicle found that the gunfire narrowly missed the infant’s car seat.

UCSO continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.