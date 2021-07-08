2 shot, 18-year-old killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were shot, including an 18-year-old who died on scene, in east Charlotte late Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 11:44 p.m. Wednesday to the 6200 block of Turtle Neck Lane where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dekoven Kali Ware was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. He was 18.

The seriousness of the injuries from the second person is unknown.

Police did not release any suspect information.

CMPD said the investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.