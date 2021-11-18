2 robbed at gunpoint while selling shoes in Lincoln County Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon while they were trying to sell shoes in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a person selling shoes and their friend met with two unknown men around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Walmart on NC 73.

The victim had reportedly made arrangements through social media to sell the men $640 tennis shoes.

They met at the seller’s car to look at the shoes when deputies said the two men pulled handguns with extended magazines and demanded the shoes as well as money from the seller and their friend.

The two people did not have cash so the suspects reportedly left and fled the scene in a black Honda passenger car.

The victims told police that they did not see the direction the vehicle went.

The suspects were described as Black men. One was reportedly around 6-feet-tall with wavy black hair. He also had braces on his teeth and was wearing a gray hoodie and gray jeans. The other man was shorter and was wearing a gray hoodie and possible purple athletic pants with a white stripe down the side.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Hendrix at 828-455-6762, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.