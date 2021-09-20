2 children, one under 5, seriously injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine what led up to a shooting that injured two children on the 5600 block of East Independence Boulevard near the Idlewild Road exit.

According to EMS, both victims were treated for life-threatening injuries and transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tells FOX 46 that both victims were juveniles and one was under the age of 5-years-old.











No other details about the shooting or a possible suspect were immediately available. The crime occurred just after 6 p.m.

