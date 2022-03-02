WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women have been convicted of inciting people at an assisted-living facility to fight.

The two Winston-Salem women, Marilyn Latish McKey, 35, and Taneshia DeShawn Jordan, 28, recorded a fight between two residents and shared it with others back in 2019.

The incident happened at Danby House, where the women worked in memory care. On June 19, 2019, Jordan filmed a resident choking another resident while she called for help instead of intervening. She then shared the video with McKey and another woman, 23-year-old Tnacia Tyson.

McKey pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. She was given a year’s probation and a suspended sentence of 45 days.

Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. She was given a suspended sentence of 30 days and a year’s probation.

Both women must stay away from Danby House and are not allowed to have contact with residents there or one another.

Tyson, 23, was acquitted of one misdemeanor aiding and abetting an assault of an individual with a disability in August of 2021.

According to Winston-Salem police, the two residents did not appear to be injured.