2 more suspects arrested in Kings Mountain double homicide

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two additional suspects are facing first-degree murder charges Tuesday in connection do a double homicide on a rural road in Kings Mountain last Thursday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 21-year-old Kaleb Isiah Carver and a juvenile were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Michael Shane Barnes, was arrested and charged Monday.

The three are accused of killing Robert Gibby, 22, and Adam Wood, 19, in a shooting near Lowery Road and Lewis Farm Road late last Thursday night. A third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is still unclear what the motive was for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.