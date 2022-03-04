LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two more teens are facing charges after a 16-year-old died after a shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex last month, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Jaciahis Edler was charged with murder and 18-year-old Dondrako Howze was charged with accessory after the fact of armed robbery after the shooting death of the teen on February 10.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at the Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street around 7:10 p.m. Feb. 10 where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and then flown to a nearby trauma center.

While police were investigating the shooting, a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Investigators said the teen was also a victim of the Sycamore Run shooting. He died from his injuries during surgery.

Investigators said they learned through interviews and evidence that several young men were present “in and around” the apartment when the 16-year-old arrived in a car and walked toward the apartment.

An argument led to a physical altercation and several shots were fired from a handgun, police said. The teen was struck.

On February 25, arrest warrants were issued for 19-year-old Ja’mez O’Zecio Dye for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Dye turned himself in at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on March 1.

Ja’mez O’Zecio Dye (Lancaster County Detention Center)

Police said Elder was also injured by gunfire during the incident and arrested Wednesday when he was discharged from a medical facility. He was charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Howze was also arrested Wednesday.

Authorities said a complaint was filed with the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Justice alleging a 15-year-old boy is delinquent for committing the offense of accessory after the facto of armed robbery. The teen is not in custody, police said.