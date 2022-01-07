2 men wanted after stealing from Charlotte 7-Eleven, assaulting employee, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are working to identify two men accused of stealing from a Charlotte 7-Eleven and assaulting an employee last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said two men entered the 7-Eleven at 1501 N. Tryon Street just north of Uptown around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

After entering the business, police said the two got drinks and approached the counter where they assaulted an employee, took property from the business and left on foot.

One of the suspects was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with black jeans and black sneakers, police said. The other was seen wearing a royal and navy hooded blue puffy jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the crime or who can identify the suspects is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.