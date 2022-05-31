CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are dead after separate shootings in Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the first deadly shooting happened just after 11:05 p.m. near the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle in south Charlotte.

Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, CMPD said. The officers, firefighters and Medic attempted life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead.

The incident marked the third shooting at the apartment complex located on Deep Rock Circle in May.

On May 8, 29-year-old Maurice Paige Jr. was found shot to death.

On May 17, a 9-year-old child and two others were injured in a shooting near the same location.

Also on Monday, police said a man was shot and killed as officers were responding to a call for a drag racing disturbance.

CMPD said officers responded to the reported rag racing around 11:41 p.m. in the 5000 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

While they were on the scene, officers said shots were fired across the street from where they were located.

CMPD reported a “mass flight of vehicles” leaving the area after the gunshots were heard.

The officers on scene immediately responded to the area of the shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Police have not released information about potential suspects or motives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.