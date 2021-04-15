2 men dead in separate overnight homicides in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are investigating two homicides that occurred overnight in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the first incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Wilkinson Road. Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The second shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 8500 block of North Tryon Street. Police were called out for a disturbance in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was also pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities did not provide any information on potential suspects.

Both investigations are still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.