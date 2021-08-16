2 men charged with 2018 killing of 22-year-old at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were charged Sunday with the murder of a 22-year-old shot and killed at a south Charlotte apartment complex in 2018, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Juan Escalante, 21, and Mario Ramirez-Duarte, 20, are accused of killing Tyron Ervin at The Retreat at McAlpine Creek Apartments on December 17, 2018.

Police found Ervin with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on scene.

After a long investigation, police identified Escalante and Ramirez-Duarte as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Escalante was already in custody for murder on an unrelated case, police say, and will be charged with an additional murder.

Ramirez-Duarte was found and arrested without incident Sunday. After an interview with detectives, he was served with a murder warrant.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.