BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges after multiple firearms and illegal drugs were discovered inside a Hickory home this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina probation and parole officers requested the Sheriff’s Office at a residence located along View Drive in Hickory after a warrantless search of Henry Dwayne Autrey’s home yielded a small amount of meth.
A firearm was also found in the possession of Oren Lee Spencer III, who is a convicted felon, deputies said.
Once at the scene, investigators did a deeper search of the home and found about 4.73 pounds of methamphetamine, 842 oxycodone tablets, 10 firearms, body armor, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency that was all in the possession of Autrey who is currently on probation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Autrey was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine Level III
- Felony PWISD Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
- Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for CS
- Felony Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Felony Trafficking Opiates Level III
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Criminal processes for Autrey listed in the NC Court Information System show felony charges dating back to 1987. Spencer has been charged with Felony Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, deputies said.