BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges after multiple firearms and illegal drugs were discovered inside a Hickory home this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

North Carolina probation and parole officers requested the Sheriff’s Office at a residence located along View Drive in Hickory after a warrantless search of Henry Dwayne Autrey’s home yielded a small amount of meth.

A firearm was also found in the possession of Oren Lee Spencer III, who is a convicted felon, deputies said.

Once at the scene, investigators did a deeper search of the home and found about 4.73 pounds of methamphetamine, 842 oxycodone tablets, 10 firearms, body armor, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency that was all in the possession of Autrey who is currently on probation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Autrey was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine Level III

Felony PWISD Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for CS

Felony Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Felony Trafficking Opiates Level III

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal processes for Autrey listed in the NC Court Information System show felony charges dating back to 1987. Spencer has been charged with Felony Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, deputies said.