2 men arrested for overnight attempted armed robbery spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been charged for a string of robberies that occurred Monday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Kevin Lopez, 27, and Keishaun Anderson, 18, both face multiple charges including robbery and felony possession of a gun.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police initially responded to calls regarding a robbery after midnight at a business on Nations Ford Road. The victim said they were approached by a suspect with a shotgun, who tried to make entry to the building and ultimately fled on foot.

Over the span of the next two hours, three more attempted robberies in the same vicinity were reported involving a shotgun, according to the victims.

CMPD was able to initiate zone checks and came in contact around 2 a.m. with a possible suspect vehicle and attempted to make contact. A shotgun was located in the vehicle and Lopez and Anderson were both arrested. This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM